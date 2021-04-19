Kane High junior mid-fielders Josh Greville and Justin Mishic will play for Pennsylvania at the 2021 NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase being played on July 25 at Olean's Bradner Stadium.
The two Wolves will be among 24 players representing the state in the game that pits all-stars from Pennsylvania against their New York counterparts. Unlike the Big 30 and Frank Varischetti All-Star football contests, including only seniors, the soccer is open to players grades nine through 12. There is a boys and girls game. Tryouts were held to select the teams.
The Corporate Cup began in 2017 with just a boys' game. New York won the opening match 1-0, won 2-1 in 2018, and 4-2 in 2019. Pennsylvania, led by Elk County Catholic head coach TJ Weaver won last year's game 4-1. The girls' game was added in 2018. New York won the first match 4-1. The Keystone State girls won the past two – 3-2 and 1-0 in 2019.
Greville led the Wolves with 14 goals and played last year. Mishic led Kane with eight assists