Wolves hang on for 1-0 suspension win over ECC

The run Harley Morris scored on Wednesday held up as the Wolves won the game resumed on Saturday in St. Marys 1-0 over Elk County Catholic.
Carson Whiteman started the game in Mt. Jewett before weather forced the suspension with the Wolves leading 1-0 with two outs in the second inning. The Kane senior finished things out Saturday. He ended the game with 15 strikeouts while giving up three hits.
The Wolves are 9-2 and return to action Tuesday at Curwensville.
