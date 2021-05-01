Wolves hang on for 1-0 suspension win over ECC

Harley Morris scored the only run in Kane's win over Elk County Catholic.

 Photo by Bob Parana

The run Harley Morris scored on Wednesday held up as the Wolves won the game resumed on Saturday in St. Marys 1-0 over Elk County Catholic.

Carson Whiteman started the game in Mt. Jewett before weather forced the suspension with the Wolves leading 1-0 with two outs in the second inning. The Kane senior finished things out Saturday. He ended the game with 15 strikeouts while giving up three hits. 

The Wolves are 9-2 and return to action Tuesday at Curwensville.

Read details on Saturday's win in Monday's print edition.

Tags

Recommended for you