State Representative Martin Causer applauds the collective achievement of Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year

Pictured is State Representative Martin Causer who is presenting the House Citation to Carolyn Stroup, President of the MJ2KB Trail Club, in honor of Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year.

 By Theresa Auriemmo

Amidst the natural beauty of the MJ2KB Trail's terminus, attendees gathered to honor its distinction as Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Recommended for you