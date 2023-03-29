The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather report

The photo was taken in Mount Jewett at approximately 7:15 p.m.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Snow accumulation is coming down quickly in McKean County. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather report due to the heavy snow, gusty windds, and a sharp drop in visibilty that could result in locally hazardous weather conditions this evening into early tonight. Wet roads may freeze with icy spots, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads.

