The ReSOULed Shop donates to the Red Kettle Fund

The ReSOULed Shop's giving for last December went to the Salvation Army - Red Kettle Fund.
Pictured are Pastor Bruce and Co-Manager Karen Miller with a "check" for the Red Kettle Fun for $1,250 on January 5. Please read more in The Kane Republican.
Scattered snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..
Scattered snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 9:46 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.