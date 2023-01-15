The ReSOULed Shop donates to the Red Kettle Fund

Pictured are Pastor Bruce and Co-Manager of the ReSOULed Shop, Karen Miller.

 Photo submitted
The ReSOULed Shop's giving for last December went to the Salvation Army - Red Kettle Fund.
Pictured are Pastor Bruce and Co-Manager Karen Miller with a "check" for the Red Kettle Fun for $1,250 on January 5. Please read more in The Kane Republican.

