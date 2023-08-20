Thirty years of dedicated service: Jeanette Smith's commitment to Camp JJ

Pictured is Jeanette Smith, a dedicated volunteer of Camp JJ for 30 years, proudly holding her plaque for Excellence in Volunteerism. Her unwavering commitment has left an indelible mark on the camp's legacy and the lives of countless campers and counselors.

 By Theresa Auriemmo

Mount Jewett - In the town of Mount Jewett, a story of dedication and compassion unfolded earlier this month. Jeanette Smith, a pillar of the community, has spent the past three decades pouring her heart and soul into Camp JJ, a place of transformation and growth for young campers. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

