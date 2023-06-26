Through the lens of creativity: Larry Downey's artistic voyage

Renowned fine art photographer, Larry Downey is pictured with one of his displays of nature photography at the Art in the Wilds event in Evergreen Park, showcasing his unwavering dedication to capturing the essence of the natural world through his lens.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

In the serene setting of Evergreen Park, Larry Downey, a math professor from Waterford and a seasoned fine art photographer, returned once again to partake in the renowned Art in the Wilds event last weekend. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you