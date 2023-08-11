Tom Brinkley: A Lifetime of Dedication and Community Spirit with Kane VFD

Pictured is Tom Brinkley, a dedicated member of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department for 63 years, sits in the Kane VFW engine, ready to lead the VFW Riders Group through town on Fraley Street last Saturday.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Tom Brinkley, a revered figure who had dedicated 63 years to the Kane VFD, engaging in conversation before the journey commenced. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you