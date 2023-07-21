Trail of the Year & Kinzua Bridge anniversaries celebration

Pictured is Congressman "GT" Thompson at the MJ2KB Trail Club's TrailHead on Center Street in Mount Jewett last February. During his speech, he commended MJ2KB Trail Club's success and congratulated them regarding the MJ2KB Trail Club's section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail being selected as "Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year."

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The MJ2KB (Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge) Trail Club gathered on a Thursday evening, abuzz with excitement over the upcoming "Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year" celebration. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

