U.S Congressman Glenn 'GT' Thompson, serving the 15th District of Pennsylvania and Chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, initiated a public gathering at MJ2KB (Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge) Trail Club's section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail to deliver a speech regarding 'Pennsylvania Trail of the Year 2023' on Friday. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson visits local Trail Club regarding Pennsylvania Trail of the Year 2023
- By Theresa Auriemmo
