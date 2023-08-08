United for a tribute and a cause: The Ken VanGiesen Memorial Dice Run

Pictured in this captured moment are the American Legion Riders of St. Marys, Chapter 103, standing united with the Kane VFW Riders Group, Post 1132, as they come together for the annual Ken VanGiesen Memorial Dice Run. This image captures the essence of their unity, purpose, and the impactful journey they undertook together.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

American Legion Riders of St. Marys, Chapter 103, and Kane VFW Riders Group, Post 1132, gathered for the annual Ken VanGiesen Memorial Dice Run, standing united in Kane on Saturday. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you