Unity and honor on the open road: The Ken VanGiesen Memorial Dice Run

Forging Unity and Leading the Way: Pictured are Road Captain Leroy Harlan (left) and President Dominic O'Rourke (right) of the VFW Riders Group, Post 1132, at the Kane VFW.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Last Saturday morning, in a display of unwavering dedication, the Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 1132, stood as a beacon of unity, a place where fellowship and purpose converged, all in honor of the annual Ken VanGiesen Memorial Dice Run. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Recommended for you