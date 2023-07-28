Unraveling Disaster: Guseman Shines Light on Kinzua Bridge State Park's Tornado History

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist, Jonathan Guseman, is pictured sharing his expertise during Kinzua Bridge State Park's Anniversary Day event, shedding light on the history of the historic tornado that once struck the park.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Last Saturday, Kinzua Bridge State Park (KBSP) hosted an unforgettable Anniversary Day, drawing visitors to its classroom to commemorate a series of significant milestones. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you