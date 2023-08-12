Mount Jewett – The Mount Jewett Swedish Festival, an enduring 52-year-old tradition, bore witness to a reenactment of the Viking Funeral ceremony on Friday evening, captivating the assembled crowd with its awe-inspiring revival. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
Viking funeral rekindles ancient traditions at Mount Jewett Swedish Festival
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Viking funeral rekindles ancient traditions at Mount Jewett Swedish Festival
- Mount Jewett gears up for the Swedish Festival: Community unity and cultural pride on display
- Beacon Light receives $5,000 grant from McKean County Foundation
- Tom Brinkley: A Lifetime of Dedication and Community Spirit with Kane VFD
- Unity and honor on the open road: The Ken VanGiesen Memorial Dice Run
- Reflecting on remembrance: Amie Gullifer leads the “Blessing of the Bike”
- The 2nd Annual Twin Lakes Mushroom Foray: August 25 and 26
- Kane facade improvements courtesy of Keystone Communities and K.A.R.E.
Popular Content
Articles
- The 2nd Annual Twin Lakes Mushroom Foray: August 25 and 26
- Driving change together: Faces of dedication behind Kane's successful blood drive
- Tom Brinkley: A Lifetime of Dedication and Community Spirit with Kane VFD
- Roaring into the festival: Dino-ROAR! unleashes education and dino-age adventures
- Mount Jewett gears up for the Swedish Festival: Community unity and cultural pride on display
- The Viking King’s Funeral returns to the 2023 Swedish Festival
- Reflecting on remembrance: Amie Gullifer leads the “Blessing of the Bike”
- United for a tribute and a cause: The Ken VanGiesen Memorial Dice Run
- An outdoor farmer’s and artisan’s market comes to fruition in Kane
- Kane facade improvements courtesy of Keystone Communities and K.A.R.E.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: