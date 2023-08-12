Viking funeral rekindles ancient traditions at Mount Jewett Swedish Festival

Pictured against the backdrop of a blazing Viking funeral ship, the silhouette of Viking enthusiast John Mix becomes an enigmatic figure, embodying the ancient spirit and traditions rekindled at the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival. The mesmerizing ceremony, a vivid reimagining of a bygone era, captured the hearts of onlookers and paid homage to a centuries-old legacy.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Mount Jewett – The Mount Jewett Swedish Festival, an enduring 52-year-old tradition, bore witness to a reenactment of the Viking Funeral ceremony on Friday evening, captivating the assembled crowd with its awe-inspiring revival. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

