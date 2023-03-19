Westline Inn and the KVTC hold the Second Annual Cabin Fever

Pictured are KVTC Members, Carolyn Stroup (left), Board President Don Cummins (right), and Cindy Master (sitting). 

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Westline Inn and the Kinzua Valley Trail Club (KVTC) partnered for the second annual Cabin Fever event. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you